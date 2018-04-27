HempMindBody
+Plus CBD oil CONCENTRATE 60mg/3gm
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Plus CBD Oil Gold Formula Concentrate is for the CBD purist! Containing the highest concentration of CBD, CBC and CBG and providing a more direct approach to taking CBD without added carrier oils, sweeteners or flavors.
• One of the highest concentrations available
• Independently verified by 3rd party laboratories
• Made using a decarboxylated and filtered CO2 extraction
• Contains whole spectrum cannabinoids, fatty acids, terpenes
and naturally occurring vitamin
• Zesty, peppery taste
• Non-GMO and gluten free
• 100% vegetarian
Directions: To properly consume Plus CBD oil gold Concentrates; start small (¼ of gram) and slow (every 6 hours) due to the power of this product. Use a flat toothpick or (if self-dispensing) dispense onto finger tip to place product under your tongue or on the inside of your jaw (if you can not handle the peppery taste), hold for 60 seconds, swish around then swallow. Concentrates are the best on the market. Ingest as needed only - this will cut down on cost and assist you in not becoming a habitual user.
South Asian Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Multiple sclerosis
50% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
