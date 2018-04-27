HempMindBody
+Plus CBD oil DROPS 2 oz
About this product
CBD is said to have some amazing health benefits, including the ability to reduce chronic pain and relieve symptoms from severe health conditions. Plus CBD Oil is extracted from sustainably-grown, agricultural hemp free from chemicals and pesticides. CBD seeks to help the human body achieve and maintain homeostasis. It activates the Endocannabinoid System, providing benefits to almost all of the major organ systems.
3mg or 5mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving
150 serving per bottle
Fast absorption with an easy-to-use-dropper
100% vegetarian
Directions: Shake well before using .. to start place 2-3 drops under tongue and hold for 60 seconds then swallow this will give you a balance of adding more as needed **(not more than 15 drops or ½ of a dropper daily)
South Asian Sativa effects
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Multiple sclerosis
50% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
