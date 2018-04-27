About this product

CBD is said to have some amazing health benefits, including the ability to reduce chronic pain and relieve symptoms from severe health conditions. Plus CBD Oil is extracted from sustainably-grown, agricultural hemp free from chemicals and pesticides. CBD seeks to help the human body achieve and maintain homeostasis. It activates the Endocannabinoid System, providing benefits to almost all of the major organ systems.



3mg or 5mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving

150 serving per bottle

Fast absorption with an easy-to-use-dropper

100% vegetarian



Directions: Shake well before using .. to start place 2-3 drops under tongue and hold for 60 seconds then swallow this will give you a balance of adding more as needed **(not more than 15 drops or ½ of a dropper daily)