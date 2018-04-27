HempMindBody
+Plus CBD oil Extra Strength BALM 1.3 oz
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Support your natural human equilibrium with Plus CBD Oil Balm. CBD Oil balm feels revitalizing and fresh on your skin. Made from agricultural hemp-derived CBD oil, delivering cannbinoids, naturally occurring vitamin E and fatty acid.
Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract
No artificial dyes or fragrances
Non-GMO & Gluten Free
Refreshing Peppermint scent
Direction: For External Use Only. Instant relief with deep hydration for sore muscle, aching joint and dry skin. Apply as needed.
South Asian Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Multiple sclerosis
50% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
