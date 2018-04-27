Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HempMindBody

HempMindBody

+Plus CBD oil Extra Strength BALM 1.3 oz

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

Support your natural human equilibrium with Plus CBD Oil Balm. CBD Oil balm feels revitalizing and fresh on your skin. Made from agricultural hemp-derived CBD oil, delivering cannbinoids, naturally occurring vitamin E and fatty acid.

Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract
No artificial dyes or fragrances
Non-GMO & Gluten Free
Refreshing Peppermint scent

Direction: For External Use Only. Instant relief with deep hydration for sore muscle, aching joint and dry skin. Apply as needed.

South Asian Sativa effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Multiple sclerosis
50% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!