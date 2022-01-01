About this product
CBG + CBD TINCTURE
Hemp Pantry's unique 1:1 blend of CBD and CBG combine two powerful cannabinoids to create this exciting formula. Cannabigerol or CBG, is a key wellness component of the hemp plant and is touted as ‘The Mother of all Cannabinoids’ as most CBG is converted into other cannabinoids within the hemp plant. Unlike other CBG tinctures on the market, Hemp Pantry's CBG + CBD Tinctures combine powerful amounts of both CBGa & CBG and CBDa & CBD.
Recommended Use:
Take one serving size morning or night. Some users prefer to take ½ serving in the morning and at night. After three days of use, adjust amount as needed.
Flavorings:
- Blood Orange
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
