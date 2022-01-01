CBG + CBD TINCTURE



Hemp Pantry's unique 1:1 blend of CBD and CBG combine two powerful cannabinoids to create this exciting formula. Cannabigerol or CBG, is a key wellness component of the hemp plant and is touted as ‘The Mother of all Cannabinoids’ as most CBG is converted into other cannabinoids within the hemp plant. Unlike other CBG tinctures on the market, Hemp Pantry's CBG + CBD Tinctures combine powerful amounts of both CBGa & CBG and CBDa & CBD.



Recommended Use:



Take one serving size morning or night. Some users prefer to take ½ serving in the morning and at night. After three days of use, adjust amount as needed.



Flavorings:



- Blood Orange