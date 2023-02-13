Our 500mg Tincture is a broad-Spectrum/Full Plant Extract coupled with MCT (medium-chain triglycerides). MCT has its own health-promoting properties including vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Our extraction process retains the medicinal properties of our CBD rich hemp plant including the terpenes and naturally present phytocannabinoids and is THC Free. This tincture one of the most powerful combinations available on the market today for those seeking maximum strength CBD products.

Consult with a physician prior to use.



• May induce drowsiness. Do not operate a motor vehicle or heavy machinery while using this product. Keep away from children.

• Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your tincture.



We encourage you to do your own research & experimentation with hemp tincture in order to find what works best for you. CBD is known to help with chronic pain, inflammation, nausea, seizures and anxiety



This product is designed to be used under the tongue. Do not use in a vaporizer.

Serving Size: 20 Drops – 1 ml (full-dropper)

Servings per Container: 30

Amount CBD per Serving 17mg

CBD (Cannabidiol) 500mg total)

Daily value not established



Other Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, Full Plant Extract with Natural Plant Terpenes and Cannabinoids.

SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE

Suggested Use: Take 1 ml once per day (approx. 20 drops) or add to 4-6oz of water or other beverage.

