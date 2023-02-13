Hemp Source CBD 30ml tincture provides a full spectrum profile of all cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found within the highest grade, naturally high CBD, medicinal cannabis strains. We have the most potent and powerful CBD formulations in the world. Our full spectrum oils provide the largest amount of naturally present cannabinoids and diverse terpenoids in the world.



Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Hemp Oil Tinctures

MCT stands for medium chain triglycerides. MCT a type of fat derived from coconut oil. The difference between MCT oil and coconut oil is that MCT oils is smore concentrated and contain different proportions of MCTs, and while coconut oil has MCTs in it, MCT oil is almost entirely MCTs.

Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oils are top shelve tinctures and preferred by those seeking a natural and powerful CBD tincture. MCT oil is comprised of saturated fatty acids, generally derived from coconut and palm oils. Unlike most saturated fatty acids, MCTs are metabolized quickly and stored minimally as fat in the body. Cannabinoids are fat and studies show that consuming CBD as a tincture with fats can increase the body’s absorption and therapeutic benefits.



MCT Tinctures benefits:

• Easily absorbed by the liver, so effects are felt more quickly

• Evenly absorbs cannabis compounds, so dosing can be more accurate

• Neutral taste, no flavoring added



Hemp Source CBD is an Oregon hemp company that provides the highest quality organic medicinal hemp derived phytocannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN), cannabigerol (CBG), and terpenes in the United States. All products distributed by Hemp Source CBD are tested for potency, purity, and consistency. Hemp Source CBD only sells the highest grade products that are organic, contain less than 0.3% THC.

