This is not your average white-labeled CBD oil product with a fancy label slapped on it… this is the fifth of our small batch Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures. Packing 3,100mg of CBD and 0.20% THC for the entourage effect and made with all natural ingredients sourced directly from our farm.



Directions: Shake well before each use. Drop 1/2 dropper under the tongue and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.



Ingredients: C8 Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil (derived from coconuts to help with absorption), Hemp Worldwide CBD Distillate, Hemp Worldwide Hemp-Derived Cherry Terpenes, and Grain Alcohol (less than 0.2%).



CBD: 3,100mg



THC: 0.20%



Size: 30mL



Servings per Container: 60



Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper



CBD per Serving: 53mg