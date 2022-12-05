About this product
This is not your average white-labeled CBD oil product with a fancy label slapped on it… this is the fifth of our small batch Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures. Packing 3,100mg of CBD and 0.20% THC for the entourage effect and made with all natural ingredients sourced directly from our farm.
Directions: Shake well before each use. Drop 1/2 dropper under the tongue and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
Ingredients: C8 Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil (derived from coconuts to help with absorption), Hemp Worldwide CBD Distillate, Hemp Worldwide Hemp-Derived Cherry Terpenes, and Grain Alcohol (less than 0.2%).
CBD: 3,100mg
THC: 0.20%
Size: 30mL
Servings per Container: 60
Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper
CBD per Serving: 53mg
About this brand
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.