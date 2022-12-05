About this product
Hemp-derived CBD isolate powder containing 99.98% CBD and 0.00% THC. CBD isolate is the most pure form of CBD and is tasteless/odorless, making it a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a variety of homemade CBD products. CBD isolate powder can be mixed with food and drinks or added to personal care products such as lotions and creams.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.