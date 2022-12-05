About this product
The ultimate CBD booster, our kief is produced by tumbling sugar leaf trim using 153 micron screens. Blonde in color, this kief lab tested at a whopping 32.4% CBD and below the required 0.3% delta 9-THC. Enjoy with your favorite Hemp Worldwide flower strains and more!
Net Weight: 2g or 3.5g
CBD: 32.4%
Delta 9 THC: < 0.3%
About this brand
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.