Hemp Worldwide Farms

NY CBD Diesel Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

New for 2019 is the NY CBD Diesel strain. Lab tested at 16.84% CBD, this flower has a smell unlike anything else we have grown. Lighter in color and giving off a heavy citrus aroma, the NY CBD Diesel has quickly become a staff favorite. While the bud structure isn’t as dense as our flagship Kush Hemp strain, we don’t think that anyone will be disappointed with this unique flower.
