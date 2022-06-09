About this product
The first of our new line of CBD edibles, 500mg organic CBD gummy fruit slices.
-Full Spectrum
-All Organic
-500mg CBD
About this brand
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.