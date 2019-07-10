About this product
The Suver Haze strain boasts a floral smell with a hint of citrus, medium size buds and a darker green color. The buds look fantastic and this is one of our most underrated strains!
Suver Haze (Suver #8 x ERB) from Oregon CBD.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
