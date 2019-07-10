Loading…
Hemp Worldwide Farms

Suver Haze Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
The Suver Haze strain boasts a floral smell with a hint of citrus, medium size buds and a darker green color. The buds look fantastic and this is one of our most underrated strains!
Suver Haze (Suver #8 x ERB) from Oregon CBD.

Suver Haze effects

28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
