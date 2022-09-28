Hemp for healthy hands! Our premium hemp hand sanitizer smells amazing, softens your hands, and kills 99.9% of germs with organic ethanol. With the calming entourage effect of full-spectrum hemp extract and balanced with uplifting organic citrus terpenes, Hemp & Hand makes for happier healthy habits (say that three times fast!). You'll never go back to yucky industrial sanitizer again!



5% of online sales go to COVID-19 relief for students losing access to critical meals due to school closures.



All of our products use only full-spectrum hemp extract from non-GMO plants grown in the USA. This provides the full range of compounds found in the entire plant, not just the seeds. Our extract is derived exclusively through Supercritical CO2 extraction, a costlier process that yields the purest oils and terpenes available, without residual solvents or chemicals.



