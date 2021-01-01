About this product
Get the biggest rips out of your pens by using our universal silicone A-Dab-Ter to create the perfect seal between your vape pen mouthpiece and the joint on your favorite rig or bong. Simply attach your pen, plug the joint, and voila – massive, flavor-rich clouds like you've never experienced from a pen before.
100% Medical Grade Silicone
Non-Stick & Heat Resistant
Easy to Clean
Durable and made to last!
