About this product

Get the biggest rips out of your pens by using our universal silicone A-Dab-Ter to create the perfect seal between your vape pen mouthpiece and the joint on your favorite rig or bong. Simply attach your pen, plug the joint, and voila – massive, flavor-rich clouds like you've never experienced from a pen before.



SPECS:

100% Medical Grade Silicone

Non-Stick & Heat Resistant

Easy to Clean

Durable and made to last!