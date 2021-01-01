About this product

We kicked off the cooler months in a special way with our custom-designed HEMPER Apple bong! This fixed downstem, inline straight tube rig features all of the functionality and style of your standard rig but with a custom designed apple percolator! Just add water and watch the apple at work, breaking down that hot smoke into cool bubbles ready for your lungs.



Nothing says fall like warm apple cider and cool bong rips!