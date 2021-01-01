About this product

The HEMPER Bell Rig features 8 percolators, making it a versatile rig for either dabbing or smoking flower. With 8 percolators working to break up hot smoke, your hits will be cooler and the intake of smoke will be much smoother. The unique raised dome and widened base create a pressure system that keeps water moving, more efficiently washing hot vapors or smoke.



Add to that the Hemper Bell Rig's voluminous bell shape, and you have yourself a very powerful rig that takes minimal shelf space.