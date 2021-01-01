About this product

Check out what we've grown over at HEMPER – the Cactus Jack planter waterpipe!



This pint-sized chugger features HEMPER's classic showerhead perc with vibrant, cactus-green boro AND a matching bowl. This hand-blown cactus figurine has a sturdy planter-pot base and oil-catcher making it perfect for flower bowls OR a fully functional e-nail setup.



Merging function with style has always been our thing at HEMPER and this new Cactus Jack rig is perfect for the collector and the function freak, alike!