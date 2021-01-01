Hemper
Hemper Doolie: PreRoll Multiplier
About this product
First featured in the SilencedHippie Box, now you can smoke like the pros! Using our patent-pending design, the Doolie provides an unmatchable smoking experience. Doolies are made of Medical-grade Silicone, which makes cleaning a breeze!
*Sales are limited to 5 per customer due to supply constraints*
*Sales are limited to 5 per customer due to supply constraints*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!