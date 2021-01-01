Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

Hemper Doolie: PreRoll Multiplier

About this product

First featured in the SilencedHippie Box, now you can smoke like the pros! Using our patent-pending design, the Doolie provides an unmatchable smoking experience. Doolies are made of Medical-grade Silicone, which makes cleaning a breeze!

*Sales are limited to 5 per customer due to supply constraints*
