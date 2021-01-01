About this product

Double your flavors, double your fun!



The new HEMPER Double Scoop Ice Cream Spoon pipe is a fun way to try new flavor combinations of what you're smoking! Not into mixing? double up on your favorite terpene profiles for twice the session and twice the fresh greens. This pipe features TWO bowls in the shape of a luscious ice cream cone, styled in all of the colors you'd find at the ice cream shop!



Match that with a triple-pinched stem for airflow and you've got one functional, double scoop bowl!



Length of 5" inches and features two.