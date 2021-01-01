Hemper
About this product
The HEMPER Flavor Saver rig is specially designed to provide maximum flavor retention for concentrate use!
This bent neck micro oil rig is the perfect little piece for those that love tiny rigs. The diffuser provides just the right amount of percolation for this micro rig, and the bent neck acts as a built in splash guard ensures you don’t get wet while using it.
