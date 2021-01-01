Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

HEMPER GAMING BONG

Buy Here

About this product

Plug-in and light up with the 8-bit flower chomping Gaming Bong! Match function with fun with our gaming bong – green boro tube in a pipe-shaped base matched with a custom flower bowl comes ready to transport you to the next level.

Featuring our vibrant green borosilicate, our trusted base-mounted showerhead perc, a barrel-can style chamber/splash guard, a pitched neck for splash, we've got an iconic piece for the ages.

Oh, and we've also included a custom "Flower-Chomper" bowl to compliment this timeless piece.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!