About this product

Hennything is possible with the v2 Henny Rig!



Since our first collaboration in 2018, the HEMPER Henny Gang or Die rig has remained both a team and a fan favorite. For good reason – its modeled after an iconic bottle that functions just as good as it looks. Made from extra thick glass, featuring a base mounted showerhead perc, and gold printing, it's not just rugged, it's as smooth as the bottle it resembles.



Style meets function with this unique, HEMPER exclusive design and belongs in any glass head's collection. Cop it while you can!