Since its initial release in March 2018, the HEMPER Henny Gang or Die rig has remained both a team and a fan favorite. For good reason – its modeled an iconic bottle that certainly draws you in but its the function that makes this piece a winner. Made from extra thick glass, featuring a base mounted showerhead perc, and an ice catcher, it's not just rugged, its as smooth as the bottle it resembles.



Style meets function with this unique, HEMPER exclusive design and belongs in any glasshead's collection. Cop it while you can!