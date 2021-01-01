About this product

This colorful HONEYCOMB Rig features a 14mm Female joint and the classic H HEMPER logo



Our bent neck micro honeycomb oil rig is the perfect little piece for those that love tiny dab rigs. The honeycomb disc provides just the right amount of percolation for this micro rig, and the built in splash guard ensures you don’t get wet while using it.



Honeycomb percolators are disc percs which resemble an actual Honeycomb. There are countless have slits or holes around the disc for maximum diffusion.