About this product

The HEMPER Hourglass rig features a showerhead percolator



Our bent neck Hourglass Rig is the perfect little piece for those that love smaller bubblers. The Showerhead perc provides just the right amount of percolation for this handheld bubbler



Showerhead percolators are circular percs which resemble a typical Showerhead. Showerhead percs have slits or holes around the outside for filtration and diffusion.