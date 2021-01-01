Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

HEMPER IVXX NEON ROLLING TRAY

About this product

Our trays are both durable and stylish, perfect for rolling up daily at home, or neatly rolling up when you're on the go! Just grab your favorite pack of rolling papers, a good blend of filler, and one of our rolling trays, and start rolling!

This tray is the "IV:XX" edition, and its sure to become an instant staple to your set up!

SPECS:

Dimensions 5 x 7
