Smoke in the lap of luxury with the new Luxe line from HEMPER. We created a gem-shaped bowl fixed atop a scepter-like base for a truly regal look. We also included a double pinch neck to prevent and ash pull and ensure a concentrated flow of smoke is all you're inhaling.
That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Luxe Diamond Hand Pipe!
