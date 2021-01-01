Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

HEMPER Notes Pre-Roll Cones

Buy Here

About this product

The HEMPER Notes Pre-Roll Cones features our very own HEMPER Notes Luxury Rolling Papers, perfectly rolled up with a filter tip, ready to pack! Each pack comes with 3 pre-rolled cones.

Made from the finest natural ingredients, they don't just make for a smooth smoke, they make a serious statement.

Notes burn slow and smooth.

Our super-fine organic hemp & natural non-toxic soy coloring provides not just a smooth smoke but a slow and even burn to allow you to savor your Notes session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!