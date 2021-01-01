About this product

The latest glass from HEMPER brings style and function to our fans of big rips and pineapples! This double ball design (or rather ball and pineapple) features a globe-like chamber with an inner pineapple downstem + splash guard floating in the center!



Look closer and you'll notice this piece has not one, but two percolators for extra smooth rips. The first stage showerhead breaks up smoke and passes bubbles up to a honeycomb perc causing ample bubble stacking for double diffusion in this massive rig. Right above the percs is the centerpiece of the bong – the brightly colored pineapple splashguard to keep all of that water down and the smooth smoke rising!