About this product
HEMPER and Strain Central are back with the rippened, Pineapple Rig v2!
Our globe-shaped pinapple themed rig features our trusted 360-showerhead perc and a fully functional pineapple splash-guard. Top it off with a yellow accented mouthpiece atop a pitched neck (for both style and splash protection), and you've got your self a centerpiece rig and a trusty ripper in one.
