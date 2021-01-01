About this product

Get ready to pay tribute to this Pharoah of terps! Our Pyramid rig is the perfect little piece for those that love tiny rigs and maximum flavor potency. This little chugger utilizes its conical shape to reduce air volume, create circulation, and deflect water back down into the chamber for cool rips and serious style.



The inline percolator provides just the right amount of percolation for this micro rig as well. Blasting water side to side creating excellent circulation, the HEMPER Pyramid rig produces smooth smoke fit for a king.