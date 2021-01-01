Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

HEMPER Tech Cleaning Plugs+Caps

Buy Here

About this product

HEMPER Tech Cleaning Plugs+Caps were specially designed to universally fit almost any glass piece, with any joint, whether male, or female.

Make cleaning your glass bong fast, easy and hassle-free using Klear cleaner + our proprietary Plugs+Cap system for the quickest and easiest clean ever.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:

(2) Medium Sized Plugs (fits male and female joints)
(1) Large Plug
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!