About this product
HEMPER Tech Cleaning Plugs+Caps were specially designed to universally fit almost any glass piece, with any joint, whether male, or female.
Make cleaning your glass bong fast, easy and hassle-free using Klear cleaner + our proprietary Plugs+Cap system for the quickest and easiest clean ever.
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
(2) Medium Sized Plugs (fits male and female joints)
(1) Large Plug
Make cleaning your glass bong fast, easy and hassle-free using Klear cleaner + our proprietary Plugs+Cap system for the quickest and easiest clean ever.
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
(2) Medium Sized Plugs (fits male and female joints)
(1) Large Plug
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!