The shrub style body allows for massive rips and endless bubble-stacking! Very little water is needed to achieve a smooth pull through this custom turbine percolator.



Combine that with a Sidecar neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing accidental water inhalation!