About this product

The Universal Omnistand is designed to keep your smoke station clean and your tools within convenient reach. This multipurpose stand is perfect for holding bangers, bowls, vapes, tools, and just about any accessory you have standing upright. With a sturdy silicone suction-cup base, you can hold your tools or even hot glass/quartz accessories safely without fear of them rolling away!



SPECS:



100% Medical Grade Silicone

Non-Stick & Heat Resistant

Easy to Clean

Durable and made to last!