The HEMPER Upright bubbler was featured in our MAY 2018 Hemper box! It was our first piece with a recessed female joint, something we had been working on due to popular request!



This rig features an ultra smooth showerhead percolator. Pair it up with the shrub style body and you have endless bubblestacking in every rip!



Combine that with a Bent neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing accidental water inhalation!