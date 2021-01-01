About this product

The popularity of a bent neck design offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities. Add a kinked neck and your piece is ready to recycle water, unlike any glass you've ever owned.



Aesthetically, a bent neck offers a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, it moves the mouthpiece further from the heat source.



The bent neck also doubles as a splash guard. Not only does this prevent accidental water inhalation, but the design modifications also create a smooth airflow that regulates the heat with the water.