About this product

Windproof, reliable, and compact, the HEMPER Torch Lighter V2 is custom tailored to be the perfect companion to any smoke session.



Our updated, V2 torches come in 3 stylish colors and now include a trusty, removable cap to prevent any dust or gunk from clogging your torch.



At such an affordable price and the reliable function, our HEMPER Torch V2 is perfect for heating your nail or cornering a bowl, alike!