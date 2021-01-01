About this product

When we collaborated with Lil Debbie, we set out to make a classy and classic style rig with everything you need for smooth rips right in the palm of your hand. This collab rig features a banger hanger 14mm female joint, as well as a triple slit diffused downstem packed into a 7" inch tall ripper! The classic beaker shaped chamber and a pitched back neck offers great function that fits into a small package with no splash back and does it with style!



Looking for a compact, reliable, and flavorful rig that cranks out huge rips with ease, look no further than the HEMPER x Lil Debbie Rig!