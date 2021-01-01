About this product

If you use a quartz banger for any of your sessions, you'll NEED to start swabbing them out! Over time, quartz becomes cloudy and eventually turns black if not maintained properly, commonly known as "Chazzing".



With HEMPER Tech wooden tips, this basic maintenance a breeze. Not only does it result in better tasting hits, it ensures your quartz will last for years to come!



Each box features 200 Wooden Stick Tips.