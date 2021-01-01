About this product

A modern take on classic glass designs, we introduce to you the HEMPER Lunar Orbit Pipe. Starting with a classic spoon-bowl design, we slimmed down the neck and expanded the bowl to create a striking silhouette that rips. With the large, round bowl chamber and the double pinched neck style, airflow allows for large draws with little chance of ash pulling through.



That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Lunar Orbit Hand Pipe!