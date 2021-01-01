About this product
A modern take on classic glass designs, we introduce to you the HEMPER Lunar Station Bubbler. We completely overhauled the classic hammer style – we slimmed down the neck, expanded the bowl, added a thumb-loop, and even a small showerhead perc to create a to create a striking silhouette that rips. With the large, round bowl chamber and the double pinched neck style, air flow allows for large, water filtered draws with a streamlined path of bowl-to-mouth smoke.
That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Essentials Hammer Bubbler!
