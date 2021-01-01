Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

POLKADOT HAMMER BUBBLER

Buy Here

About this product

The Hammer style bubbler is a timeless classic. Featuring a carb hole for full control of your hits, this handheld pipe is perfect for both at home and on the go use.

The Bubbler was created to combine the best features of Water Pipes and Hand Pipes: the powerful water filtration, and a portable package.

Hammer bubblers feature simple percs are designed to soften even the harshest hits, all on the go!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!