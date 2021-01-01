About this product

The Hammer style bubbler is a timeless classic. Featuring a carb hole for full control of your hits, this handheld pipe is perfect for both at home and on the go use.



The Bubbler was created to combine the best features of Water Pipes and Hand Pipes: the powerful water filtration, and a portable package.



Hammer bubblers feature simple percs are designed to soften even the harshest hits, all on the go!