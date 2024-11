Hempexco D9 Dark Chocolate 60mg squares are the perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria, each square containing 20mg of CBD, 20mg of CBG, and 20mg of Delta-9 THC.



Our premium dark chocolate is infused with high-quality CBD, CBG, and THC, providing a harmonious blend of calming and uplifting effects. Each bite offers a rich, decadent flavor experience while delivering a precise dose of cannabinoids.

