About this product
INGREDIENTS
Vegetable glycerine, water soluble CBD, propylene glycol, sunflower lecithin.
DIRECTIONS
Shake well. Mix 5-10 drops into your favorite beverage. Excellent for daily use. 1mg CBD per drop for easy microdosing.
Do not drop directly into mouth or under tongue.
This product can also be used as vape solution.
Vegetable glycerine, water soluble CBD, propylene glycol, sunflower lecithin.
DIRECTIONS
Shake well. Mix 5-10 drops into your favorite beverage. Excellent for daily use. 1mg CBD per drop for easy microdosing.
Do not drop directly into mouth or under tongue.
This product can also be used as vape solution.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!