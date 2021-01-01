Hemplily
Hemplily Massage Oil
About this product
TIRED HANDS AFTER A LONG DAY OF WORK?
1) Benefits from Hemplily Massage Oil that you may experience for yourself:
- Decreased fatigue
- Increased overall well-being
2) Benefits your clients may experience:
- Enhanced Pain Relief
- Improved Sense of Well-Being
- Faster recovery of injured muscles and connective tissue
3) Increase repeat customers with CBD Hemp Oil-infused Hemplily Massage Oil!
Our THC-Free formula is professional strength and formulated with only organic, preferred ingredients! No scent, glides perfectly, absorbs just right!
Note: Not compatible with latex
CBD from Hemp is a natural companion for massage!
