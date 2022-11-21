About this product
Treat yourself to calm and rest with these all-natural ingredient gummies containing 25mg of full-spectrum CBD each.
Suggested Use: Adults only, take 1 gummy daily.
Ingredients: Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Malic Acid.
About this brand
Hemplily
Experience harmony and balance again with fast and effective products infused with the power of hemp.