About this product
Show your skin some love with our CBDA Body Cream.
What has CBDA got that CBD doesn't? That’s a great question.
Cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) is the precursor to the more well-known CBD. Essentially, CBDA is the raw acidic form of CBD as it exists in the live cannabis plant, and it’s thought to stimulate the body in different ways.
Beyond soothing ingredients like aloe vera, cocoa butter, and calming chamomile, it can provide long-lasting moisture and may offer anti-aging effects. Thicker than a chocolate milkshake and absurdly smooth, this body cream combines the benefits of CBDA with CBD to maximize the entourage effect.
Experience all the soothing properties of this full-spectrum hemp extract by adding it to your beauty, self-care, or workout routine today.
About this brand
HempLucid
HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium CBD and other natural wellness products since 2016. With hundreds of thousands of bottles sold, our reputation for pure and potent hemp-derived products is well established nationwide.
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.
