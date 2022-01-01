About this product
Product Benefits
Everyday anxiety relief
Natural Organic Hemp and flavor
Soothe recovery from exercise
Reduce everyday stress
Made and grown in the U.S.A
Approx 20mg per 1mL
Zero THC
Suggested Use
Simply take a .5mL dropper full of oil twice per day and place it under your tongue for 30-60 seconds before swallowing.
Feel free to mix into your food or drinks.
Store in dry cold areas
Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.
HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is domestically and organically grown, in the USA. Safe for everyday use, to tackle everyday stresses with the goodness of nature. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is extracted from the entire hemp plant with full spectrum plus other naturally occurring, terpenes, flavonoids and more.
HempsVision Hemp extraction process is done by cold press CO2 extracted.
15ml bottle contains 300+ mg CBD
30ml bottle contains 600+ mg CBD
About this brand
HempsVision
WHO WE ARE
Located in Oakland, California, HempsVision specializes in CBD-rich hemp products. HempsVision is committed to improving the lives of its users and their families. Standing behind the purpose of restoring health, HempsVision produces the highest quality, pharmacist formulated CBD products to pave the way for a healthier, happier life.
HempsVision quality grade cannabidiol ingredients contain the highest quality cannabidiol and natural ingredients, rich in all the beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant. We produce the safe, clean, pure CBD extract available today. This CBD extract is used to create CBD oils, CBD edibles, and various other products that enhance bioavailability. All of our products are pharmacist formulated and 3rd party tested. We believe in healing from within. We believe in providing options.
OUR MISSION
We are looking to change the way society relies on traditional medicine to heal.
We are doers, educators, advocates, and innovators uniting the community behind a powerful and compelling message. Our inspiration comes from you, the hundreds of thousands of people who have experienced the incredible response of CBD use first hand. As pioneers in the CBD industry, we want to provide the highest-quality, most-efficiently extracted hemp oil possible. We accomplish by using end-to-end in house research & development, cultivation, extraction, & manufacturing.
