About this product

Cold pressed hemp seed oil features a light, nutty taste and can be used in a wide range of recipes including: Sauces, dips, marinades and salad dressings. It also works beautifully added to protein shakes and smoothies.



Hemp seed oil is a natural plant based, whole food, that can be used in your daily recipes, consumed on its own as a food or dietary supplement or applied topically as a moisturizing oil on its own, and can be added to your pets diet mixed with their meals, used on coat & skin.

quick facts

low in saturated fats

a source of polyunsaturated fatty acids

trans fat & cholesterol free



the rich green color of our oil is due to the presence of chlorophyl, and is also a sign of minimal processing!

plant based, gluten free, lactose free, nut free, kosher certified



Per 15ml/Tbsp

8g Omega-6

2.5g Omega-3

Zero trans fat

Zero cholesterol

10% Vitamin E r.d.v

Our oil starts with Canadian hemp seeds specifically selected for their nutritional value and fatty acid profile, and are grown without the use of in-crop pesticides and herbicides.



Our hemp seed oil is extracted with out use of chemicals, preservatives or additives and is cold press at temperatures below 50C. Packaged in an oxygen-free environment for protection, high quality and optimum freshness!



Packaged in PET black bottles.



Keep Refrigerated after opening.



Hemp Seed Oil has been used as a food and medicine for at least 3000 years in China, and has recently become available in specialty food shops throughout Europe and North America. The recent availability of Hemp Seed Oil in Western cultures has led to an anecdotal reports of improved health after use. In most cases, noticeable healing of chronic skin problems begins within 2 weeks after initiating regular use of Hemp Seed Oil.



Thicker, and thus stronger, hair and nails have also been observed after longer periods of regular use. Hemp Seed Oil is valued primarily for its nutritional properties as well as for the health benefits associated with it. With a complete source of all essential amino and fatty acids, Hemp Seed Oil is a complete nutritional source.



Another antioxidant in Hemp Seed Oil is tocopherol, which is known to be beneficial against degenerative diseases, such as atherosclerosis and Alzheimer's. Among other benefits, Hemp Seed Oil, has also shown positive effect on dermatological diseases and lipid metabolism (the process by which fatty acids are broken down in the body). Hemp Seed also has high levels of vitamin A, C and E and β-carotene, and is rich in minerals; phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, sulfur and calcium.