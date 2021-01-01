About this product

Full Spectrum: Our CBD oil contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenoids naturally occurring in cannabis, such as CBDV, CBDA, CBC, CBG, BCP. Each product contains a guaranteed level of CBD and other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids (such as CBC – cannabichromene, CBG – cannabigerol, CBDV – cannabidivarin, ß-caryophyllene).



CO2 extraction method: Hemptouch CBD oil is produced using the supercritical CO2 extraction method, allowing maximum strength CBD to be extracted at low temperatures without any solvents or alcohol.



100% natural: Extracted from hemp plant (Cannabis Sativa) grown under strict EU regulation. Non-GMO, free from pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers, parabens. Kosher and vegan-friendly. Lactose and gluten-free. No added taste compounds or artificial sweeteners, just a grassy and earthy aroma.